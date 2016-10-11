Britain’s Got Talent star opens Anytime Fitness at The Mall

Britain’s Got Talent star George Sampson officially opened the new 24-hour Anytime Fitness gym at The Mall, Luton, on Thursday, September 29.

Fans took a tour of the new facilities and they saw the dancer, who won the talent show in 2008, show off his moves in the dance studio.

George Sampson showed off his dance moves at the opening of Anytime Fitness

Justin Mann, general manager of Anytime Fitness Luton, said: “It was great fun having George down to officially open the gym.

“We’re really proud to say Anytime Fitness is open and welcome customers to see what we have to offer.”

The gym is located on the gallery level of The Mall, near Delphine Alexander.

Members can access the gym any time with a security access key and membership includes two hours free parking at the Mall.

Lavinia Douglass, marketing manager of the Mall, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Anytime Fitness to The Mall.

“The health club will give out shoppers 24 hour access to the fitness facilities and two hours complementary parking in the centre.”

To become a member, call Anytime Fitness on 01582 380786.