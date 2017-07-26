‘Houghton Regis High Street zebra crossings are dangerous’

A worried Houghton Regis parent claims that the new ‘Bedford Square’ zebra crossings are unsafe, as he and his son have nearly been hit a number of times.

Kevin Ratcliffe, of Houghton Regis, is concerned about zebra crossings by two High Street roundabouts that are located either side of the top of King Street (near Morrisons).

The frustrated father argues that the zebra crossings are too close to the roundabout entrance and exits, making them dangerous.

Kevin said: “Cars deliberately ignore the zebra crossings and speed across or they don’t see them and drive over by mistake.

“It is dangerous for children, and many elderly residents live in the area - I wouldn’t be surprised if somebody gets hurt or killed!

“Also, when sitting behind a lorry, cars do not see the zebra crossing, as the lorry covers it. Then when lorry moves cars drive straight over the crossing, unaware of it.

“We need CCTV cameras or traffic lights.”

A Central Bedfordshire Council spokeswoman, said: “This layout was designed to highway standards. When the roads are designed, crossing points are put at places where pedestrians want to go across the road, and this is often found to be in proximity to roundabouts.

“However, following public feedback, a Road Safety Audit process was followed and a full review is being carried out. In the meantime, some remedial measures to markings have already been made to help address residents’ concerns.

“We have considered traffic lights but our assessment is that it would cause more traffic congestion than the current arrangements of zebra crossings.

“The number of HGV vehicles using this route will become less when the forthcoming weight ban is implemented, as they will be using the new A5-M1 and Woodside link roads instead, and this will also help alleviate some of the resident’s concerns about lorries obscuring the zebra crossing routes.”