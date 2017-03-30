I, Daniel Blake helps foodbank raise £200

A Luton Foodbank representative gave a special speech after a recent screening of moving film, ‘I, Daniel Blake’.

Salma Khan, Project Co-ordinator at Luton Foodbank Ltd, gave an important message to audiences at the Culture in Conflict film screening, based at the Hat Factory Arts Centre, highlighting how some of Luton’s poorer families are struggling to afford food.

The film charts the agonizing experiences of a middle-aged carpenter and an unmarried mother through the benefits system and includes a memorable scene in a food bank, with Salma drawing parallels with real life.

She said: “The screening helped Luton foodbank raise awareness and funds of £200.

“I work in the foodbank and come across these situations every day but the film still had me in tears. It is sadly the reality for a lot of people.”

Runaway Media, the organisers of Culture in Conflict, welcome enquiries from voluntary agencies who would like to explore similar opportunities. You can email: jim@runaway-media.co.uk