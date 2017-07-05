Illegal immigrants ‘on the loose’ in Toddington

Two illegal immigrants have been caught after fleeing a vehicle at Toddington Services Station, police have confirmed.

A helicopter has been spotted flying over the site searching for escaped passengers from a heavy goods vehicle.

A Bedfordshire Police spokesman said: “We were called at 10am this morning (Wednesday) to reports of a number of people, who are believed to be illegal immigrants, getting out of lorry at Toddington Services on the M1.

“Police attended and two people have been detained. Officers remain in the area searching for any other people.”

More to follow...