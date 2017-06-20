TeamSport Karting was officially opened in Dunstable on Monday, June 12, by the town’s Deputy Mayor councillor John Kane and the Mayor of Houghton Regis, councillor Joanna Hillyard.

The duo cut the ribbon and were joined on the tracks by Perry McCarthy, the original Stig, who offered advice on taking corners and how to improve lap times.

Indoor karting opens in Dunstable

The new £1 million track in Verey Road within the Woodside Industrial Estate first opened its doors to karters on Friday, June 2, and is TeamSport’s 21st venue in the UK.

Racegoers can take on the 500m multi-level circuit with jaw dropping ramps, bends and straights for up to 16 karters to race around at any one time.

Dominic Gaynor, Managing Director of TeamSport Karting, said: “We’re very excited to be opening in Dunstable. It’s a thriving town and we’re looking forward to welcoming Bedfordshire residents and visitors to our new centre to experience the fun that karting brings.

“The track is the perfect place for an action-packed family day out that offers a safe, unique and great value-for-money go-karting experience.

Indoor karting opens in Dunstable

“Whether you’re heading down to challenge your friends as to who’s the best driver, making the most of our meeting facilities to provide a great company team building day or celebrating a birthday, the Dunstable track will suit everyone’s needs.

“We’re hoping for more people to start up indoor go-karting as a hobby, which we are fully supporting by running offers such as half price Wednesdays & Thursdays, discounts for students and forces and our Grid membership.

“To coincide with the opening of our Dunstable track we’re running an opening offer of £25 per person on selected events which is valid until the end of June.”

There are private party rooms and a fully-licenced snack bar serving pizzas, baguettes and drinks.