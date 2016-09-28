Intrepid nurses explore India for Keech Hospice

Four nurses are taking on the challenge of a lifetime as they trek across India to raise money for Keech Hospice.

The adventurous staff are hoping to boost funds in memory of former patients and terminally ill adults and children in Bedfordshire.

On October 2, the brave end of life nurses, from Keech Hospice Care, Luton, will depart the town and be joined by ten other staff members and supporters from the charity, trekking across the tough terrain of Kerala, South India.

Kerry Duffy, senior staff nurse at Keech Hospice Care, said: “Creepy crawlies, leeches, snakes, tigers, lack of toilets and camping are at the top of my worry list!

“I’m 30 next year and on the adult in-patient unit at Keech Hospice Care. We’ve sadly had a lot of patients around my age who have died recently. It makes me appreciate life.”

Thanks to Ashton Middle School, Dunstable, some of India’s school children will have new stationery. When the school closed down last summer, its head teacher, Shirley Hollis, kindly invited Keech Hospice Care along to take anything they felt would be useful on the trek. Luton Town Football Club also donated 30 shirts for children.

To sponsor the team, visit: www.keech.org.uk/india.