Lea-surely walks along Luton’s River Lea

If all the festivities are already begining to get to you, why not enjoy a Lea-surely walk along the River Lea?

It’s free and there are fascinating fact sheets as well as binoculars along the way to help you spot wildlife.

Active Luton run regular health walks as part of the ‘Let’s Do This’ programme.

The Lewsey Brook route allows walkers to share its history as a farmland feature, discover why it’s a temporal water course and its wealth of plants and wildlife. The walk, along paved paths at the beginning and end, is easily accessible all year round.

The Luton Lea Catchment Partnership also aims to improve the area.

> Join in and book a walk at www.walkingforhealth.org.uk/content/c­lewseysports­park