Hundreds of people headed to Luton last Saturday for an afternoon of festive fun as the town’s Christmas lights were switched on.

Four-year-old Maddox Killen and Town Mayor councillor Tahir Khan were joined on stage by Marshall from PAW Patrol and Luton Youth Funk band for the big switch on.

Lighting up Luton for Christmas

Maddox, of Lewsey Farm, won a competition through the Luton Borough Council Facebook page to turn on the Christmas lights.

Kirsty Hughes, Maddox’s mother, said: “It was amazing, I’m so proud of him, he answered all the questions confidently.

“He was so pleased to be up on stage and meet Marshall from Paw Patrol.

“He also won a huge bundle of Paw Patrol prizes, what a lucky little boy!”

Luton BID and The Mall kept the crowds entertained with a meet and greet opportunity with Chase and Marshall from PAW Patrol and a performance from Nick Jrs Go!Go!Go!.

The PAW Patrol appearances were organised by Luton Business Improvement District as part of Lighting Up Luton, run by Luton Borough Council.

London Luton Airport Ltd (LLAL) sponsored the event, the company wanted to raise the profile of the airport and as a way of acknowledging the support they get from Luton residents.

Councillor Aslam Khan said: “Thank you to everyone who came down to the Lighting Up Luton event last weekend.

“The atmosphere was exciting and our special guests went down a storm with the little ones!

“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank our principal sponsor London Luton Airport Ltd, as well as our other business sponsors - without you this event couldn’t of happened.

“I’d like to wish the residents of Luton a very Merry Christmas and enjoy the quality time over the festive break with family and friends.”