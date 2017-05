Supermarket online shopper Jonathan Stokes (with glasses at front, above) of Limbury is celebrating with his Disability Bowls England (DBE) team mates after lifting the Para Tri Nations title in Wales recently.

Jonathan, 36, who was voted DBE Player of the Year last year – in spite of being a relative newcomer to the sport – was born with cerebral palsy.

The English team came home champions after winning with 33 points. Scotland had 30 and Wales nine.