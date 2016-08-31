Summer scheme supports autistic children

Autism Bedfordshire’s Summer Activity Scheme which took place between July and August this year saw record numbers of children attend.

The scheme, which gives children with autism the same experiences as others their age, successfully supported 140 children from Luton and across the county.

Autism Bedfordshire

Autism is a developmental disability which profoundly affects the way a person thinks, communicates and relates to the world around them. Children with autism often struggle to access mainstream services and community amenities due to the noisy, crowded and overstimulating environments.

The Summer Activity Scheme provided a range of activities for children with autism aged 3 to 17 years with specialist trained staff on hand to offer support. Each child had the opportunity to participate in outings such as day trips to the farm, swimming, soft play and trampolining, while providing a much-needed respite break for their parents and carers.

Gill Christmas, funding manager of Autism Bedfordshire, said: “We are absolutely delighted that once again the Summer Activity Scheme has been such an incredible success. We have received such positive feedback from all who attended. We would like to particularly thank the hard work and dedication of our staff for making this year’s scheme possible.”

Another cause for celebration is that the charity is celebrating their 25th anniversary this year. Established in 1991, Autism Bedfordshire currently support over 1,000 families across the county and run a number of services in Luton including a social activity group for children with autism, a youth club for teenagers with the condition, a day time adult social group plus skills courses and employment support for adults with autism.

Autism Bedfordshire has been shortlisted alongside four other charities to be Luton Town Football Club, Supporters’ Charity of the Year. They are calling on their members, local businesses, supporters and the local community to get behind them in their bid to be selected. The voting system went live on the football club website last Thursday and will close at noon on Friday, September 2.