Luton and Dunstable students join sign2sing

Pupils from several school across Luton and Dunstable will be taking part in ‘sign2sing,’ a special event organised by the charity SignHealth.

It’s aimed at improving the health, wellbeing and life chances of deaf people across the UK.

Youngsters have been learning the words and British Sign Language (BSL) actions to a song called Together which was specially written for the occasion.

They willl perform the song to raise money for the charity.

SignHealth spokeswoman Susie Norbury said: “Learning a few words and signs in sign language is easy to do and great fun. The more children learn to sign, the more included and less isolated deaf children will be.”

Birds of a Feather actress Pauline Quirke is supporting the initiative through her Academy of Performing Arts.

She said: “I like the way sign2sing is accessible to both hearing and deaf children, giving them the chance to perform together and learn from one another.”

