Luton Asda staff feeling blue because of ‘stupid’ plaster rule

A Luton supermarket has been accused of overzealousness in enforcing its staff dress code – with piercings covered with blue plasters.

Asda Luton relaunched in July following a devastating fire in March that saw its workforce moved to other branches of the supermarket.

Asda Luton

But after coming back to the Luton store, some staff claim there was a toughening up of the dress code rules.

One disgruntled employee said: “Colleagues with piercings are being made to work over eight hour shifts with plasters over their faces and ears or else face disciplinary action.

“Customers are telling us it looks stupid, seeing staff walk around with blue plasters. We look as though we’ve been in a fight.”

Another employee claimed stores at Stevenage and Dunstable were more relaxed about the policy and added: “Piercings made me feel more confident. Now that I have to cover them up with plasters, I feel silly.”

Luton News understands that around nine to 10 staff have been affected and employees with multiple visible piercings have been obliged to cover them with blue plasters.

An Asda spokesman said: “For the benefit and safety of our customers and colleagues we have a company-wide dress policy in place that adheres to standard food safety guidelines.

“This policy is implemented in Luton, along with all of our other stores nationwide.”

But the employee added: “One of Asda’s tag lines are “respect the individual” yet our individuality is being denied.

“More than anything, I would like the public to read about what Asda is putting us through and hopefully make enough noise for Asda to drop it and let us be us.”

