LUTON ATTACK FOOTAGE: Man left in coma after assault outside White House pub

After a man in was left in a coma following an assault in Luton, Bedfordshire Police have issued a video urging the public to come forward with information.

At approximately 6.15pm on May 21, a man was attacked outside the White House pub in St George’s Square. He sustained life-threatening injuries and remains in a critical condition in hospital.

The video contains footage of the attack and includes an appeal for information from Detective Inspector Andy Southam.

Police have also issued images of two men who they would like to speak to in connection with the assault.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting Operation Laydon or URN 354 of 21 May.

You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.