Luton families offered help and support with new plans for special education needs

Luton families are being encouraged to take up the offer of free help and support to make sense of the new Education, Health and Care (EHC) plans that have replaced the Statements of Special Education Needs (SEN).

Core Assets Children’s Services has been commissioned by the Department for Education and the Council for Disabled Children to provide free independent and impartial information and support to families, young people and children with special education needs in the town.

> If you’d like their help tranferring from one to the other (or know someone who might) visit www.coreassets.com/what-we-do/independent-support-service/, email ISReferrals@coreassets.com or contact the helpline 0800 028 8455.