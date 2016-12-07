‘Luton has talent’ says music producer

A Luton music producer hopes to inspire local talent after international success with his new EP.

Carl Mitchell, 37, who runs the label Dutty Zoot Recordings, is delighted that his drum and bass EP, Perpetual, is receiving global attention after its release on November 21.

The talented musician goes by the artist name Josephs Perception, and hopes he will receive support from UK radio stations, while reaching out to other Luton residents who want to make music but haven’t yet had the opportunity.

Carl, of Stopsley, said: “With Perpetual, I wanted to make an EP to showcase my own style, and I also decided to sing on it.

“I wrote ‘Sleep At Night’ because journalists don’t cover Syria much on the news now, and I thought about all the wars - Iraq, Afrganistan.

“Then there’s times when I go out at night and see homeless people - I sometimes buy them something from my local shop.I want to create an awareness of what’s going on in the world.”

Carl was born in Milton Keynes and moved to Houghton Regis when he was two.

He later moved to Luton when he was fifteen and helped give young locals in the Lewsey Farm area the chance to play his turn tables, when he bought a pair thanks to a Prince’s Trust loan.

Carl played at many parties, and after selling the turn tables, bought some professional producing equipment, being signed to John Pilsworth Physmatics Music in 2014 and having success with his single ‘Promises’, which made it to no.34 in the drum and bass chart on the ‘Track it Down’ online store.

Carl said: “I didn’t really have a good upbringing. I was the only black boy at school and received racial abuse - it knocked the self esteem out of me.

“But when we moved to Luton there was a big difference. All the different races were all speaking the same, all getting along together - black, white and asian kids.

“Look around you and see that the world isn’t so bad. I want to give locals in Luton the chance to make music with my record label, as a demo CD elsewhere could cost hundreds.”

The savvy producer and singer has had hits in countries from Russia to the USA.

But making music isn’t the only thing on his mind, because Carl is about to become a dad to his fourth child, as he and his wife, Sarah, 38, are due a baby boy this month.

Carl said: “Strangely, I’m looking forward to changing nappies again!”

The couple have three other children: Alexander, 12, Aaliyah, 10, and Anton, 9.

To find out more, visit the Dutty Zoot Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/duttyzoot/, Josephs Perception SoundCloud:https://soundcloud.com/josephs-perception and Dutty Zoot Soundcloud:https://soundcloud.com/dutty-zoot-recordings-dnb

Perpetual is was released exclusively on Bandcamp on 21st November 2016 and will be available in all major online stores in the new year.