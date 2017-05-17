Luton hip hop producer releases new single ‘Alone’ with Planet Asia

An ambitious Luton hip hop producer has created a new single to enter into the next Grammy awards.

Neil Hannah, 40, from Farley Hill, has collaborated with artist, Jason Green, aka California MC Planet Asia, to produce a new single called ‘Alone’, available on most digital music outlets.

The duo met backstage around one year ago at a Planet Asia show in London, and after sending Jason some beats, the pair decided to team up.

Neil, aka, ‘Grandmaster Hizzle’, said: “‘Alone’ is a mature, soulful tune that features musicians from all over the world, including Hollywood percussionist, Brian Kilgore, who provided percussion for most of Dr Dre’s productions.

“I felt so accomplished, because I mixed the track and brought together all of the musicians.”

Neil attended South Luton High School and met a friend at sixth form who had equipment for “making beats.”

He has since managed and promoted local Hip-Hop trio Phi- Life Cypher (2001-2012) who became featured MC’s on the first Gorillaz album, and he was also a roadie for North London MC Chester P from Taskforce (2014-2016), the tours taking Neil all over the UK and Europe and to conferences in LA, New York and Miami.

For young musicians, Neil advised: “Keep going; don’t let anyone say you can’t. Build a strategy and don’t simply do it for cash.

“Have faith in your ability but avoid diva behaviour – it’s such a small business. Be consistent.”

Neil is also planning to release a new album soon, called ‘Hizzlewood’ featuring a number of UK & USA MC’s, including Tenchoo and Big Tray Dee.