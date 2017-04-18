Luton Irish Forum discuss Brexit

Irish ambassador Daniel Mulhall has reassured Britain’s Irish community that his government remains committed to ensuring their interests are heard during Brexit negotiations.

He was speaking at an event at Luton Irish Forum, where he was in conversation about the implications with journalist and communications advisor Brian O’Connell, who was British media and campaign spokesman for the British Irish Chamber of Commerce during the EU referendum.

VIP guests included the newly appointed High Sheriff of Bedfordshire Vinod Tailor and Luton Council leader Hazel Simmons.

LIF chairman Tom Scanlon said: “Although it’s a very complex issue and many aspects are still unclear, this was a fantastic opportunity to gain a better understanding of the implications of this historic decision for Irish people here in Britain and for our homeland.”