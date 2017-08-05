Luton man seeks donations for “life-changing” NAD drug detox treatment

A Luton man who is determined to turn his life around is appealing for funds to help him access a new drug detox treatment.

Roderick Inayat, 48, of Stopsley, has set up a Go Fund Me online donation page with a goal of raising £5,000 so he can receive a new holistic-based therapy in Marylebone, London, and begin a fresh chapter in his life.

Roderick struggled with heroin and crack cocaine addiction for years – ending up in prison for selling drugs – and hitting “rock bottom” nine years ago.

Recognising that his life had to change, Roderick stopped using illegal drugs and is now down to a daily dose of 2mg of Subutex, an opioid used to prevent withdrawal symptoms.

Roderick claims: “I have been suffering from many side effects of Subutex – from not being able to focus to digestive problems – so coming off Subutex will greatly improve my health.

“To put it simply, I have many of the problems that long term drug users suffer from even though I am no longer getting high.

“This is why, after research, I decided that the Bridge/NAD detox will help me with the withdrawals.

“The Bridge is an electronic device fitted to the ear with electrodes, used to treat opiate withdrawal symptoms.

“Meanwhile, NAD (Nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) greatly helps with withdrawal but also supports healing of the brain (neurotransmitters) and energises the body’s cells.”

NAD is a vitally important molecule found in all living cells, and it is being argued that it can be used to greatly reduce cravings and withdrawal symptoms. The “miracle molecule” and NAD treatment is being used at the Bionad and NAD Cell Clinic in Marylebone, London, and one day Rod hopes to travel there for treatment.

He said: “My number one priority after my detox is to help people, especially those struggling with addictions.

“I would like to start a charity that helps addicts, especially the difficult cases – people with multiple addictions – and so long as they want to quit I will try to help them. I’d create a fund to pay for detoxes, giving addicts the best chance of recovery.”

But for now, Rod is focussing on funding his London NAD detox, after he applied to Luton Borough Council for funding via an alcohol and drug evaluation panel in October 2016, but had his request declined.

He has been receiving help from the council’s ResoLUTiONS Alcohol and Drug Recovery Service, but hopes to one day receive his desired London detox treatment.

A Luton Borough Council spokesman, said: “The council is not in a position to comment on individual cases. We commission an evidence-based range of services from our current provider ResoLUTiONs who work together with individuals who have dependency issues, offering them appropriate services depending on their circumstances.”

> For more details, visit www.gofundme.com/dashboard-help-fund-rods-drug-detox and www.bionad.co.uk