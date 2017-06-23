Luton’s Hibbert Street residents send wishes to boy injured in fail to stop collision

Kind-hearted residents of Hibbert Street are sending well wishes to the young boy who was was injured in a fail to stop collision, as police confirm he remains in a serious but stable condition.

At approximately 2.50pm yesterday (Thursday) police were called to reports of a collision between a car and a child in Hibbert Street.

The car, a dark coloured Vauxhall, failed to stop at the scene and an investigation is on-going.

The boy was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital for treatment and Luton residents are sending their thoughts and prayers to his family.

Antonio Ghita, of Hibbert Street, said: “I was upstairs when I heard someone shouting: “Call the police, call the police!”

“I looked out the window and saw a child lying on the road and I presume it was his mum calling for help.

“So many people at this time were outside at the scene!

“The area outside was then cordoned off and the police were there for a couple of hours. When I woke up yesterday evening they were gone. I am going to help the police with their investigations and I hope the boy gets better.”

Elena Tordorescu, another resident, said: “It is a shame what happened. I wasn’t there to witness it and I hope the boy will recover.

“I also hope his family are managing to get through this difficult time and that the police will discover who did this. Whoever did it should pay.”

Some locals who were drinking at the Hibbert Arms, Luton, claimed: “This was an accident waiting to happen - cars are always speeding down this street; drivers use it as a rat run!”

The landlady of The Hibbert Arms, Kyra Murphy, added: “I feel really sad because it was a child who got hit.

“I know the family are local and people have been coming in the pub and asking how they are getting on.”

Other residents the Luton News spoke to sent out their wishes to the boy and his family.

Sergeant Richard Cruse, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, and Hertfordshire Forensic Collisions Investigation Unit, said: “We have a number of lines of enquiry on-going into the investigation.

“We know that the road was fairly busy at the time of the incident and I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has information that could help us establish what happened, to get in touch.”

Anyone who has information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 248 of 23 June.