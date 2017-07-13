Magic meet-up for mind-reading Don with BGT’s DNA and Jamie Raven

You don’t need to be a mind reader to realise that former Luton News/Dunstable Gazette showbiz columnist Don Neufville is determined to make a name for himself.

And his long, meandering pathway to possible fame and fortune may be taking a turn for the better after impressing Britain’s Got Talent 2017 finalists DNA, and 2015 runner-up Jamie Raven recently (more on that later).

Don with Jamie Raven at the Magic Circle v64DY9FxZ5Tbb6kI_3JA

It’s exactly 12 months after leaving a 20-year career in sales, that Don was having a coffee at The Leaside Hotel wondering where his career path would next take him.

He was advised by a model agency that he could give modelling a go, but to his surprise they added that he should apply for film/TV extra work too.

After a lot of rejection, he landed a part in the forthcoming Pierce Brosnan/Dave Bautista movie Final Score, due out this summer.

Since then Don has landed varous roles in music videos as well as small movie parts.

But it was in November last year when he auditioned for the 2017 series of Britain’s Got Talent that things have started to take off. He missed out on a place on the televised auditions to DNA, who ended up making the grand final.

Don, by chance, could do a similar mind reading act, and after that rejection for the TV show, Don went on to make this year’s Luton Mela talent show final – being the only non-musician to appear.

He has now landed a couple of prime time TV roles which are due to hit the small screen in the autumn (although he is sworn to secrecy on what they are), and he maintains his ambitions to be a TV presenter, perform his mind reading act in theatres, and land major speaking roles in films and TV.

Recently he bumped into DNA and Jamie Raven at the Magic Circle HQ in London.

Don said: “They have given me amazing advice and tips. All I need to do is continue to practise and develop what I do.

“I class them as personal friends now and appreciate all their help – as well as the public who put up with me when I practice on them sometimes even I’m not sure what I am going to come out with next!

“But it’s all towards my dream of becoming a household name one day.”

You can view Don’s stage performance on YouTube, searching ‘Don Neufville 382’.