Mall volunteers help at charity’s new shop

A dozen generous volunteers from The Mall rolled up their sleeves to help a local charity refit their new shop in the shopping centre.

Level Trust, which supports school age children whose families may be struggling financially, has taken over a shop on the first floor in The Mall Luton.

The Mall introduced Jane Malcolm, director of Level Trust to Damian McPherson, the project manager for Capital and Regional, who own The Mall. Damian drew up the shop unit plan and the specification for the unit, while the local team gave support and guidance throughout the works.

However, the shop needed a little TLC before opening to the public on August 7, so staff members from The Mall were on hand to help.

General manager Roy Greening was one of the 12 volunteers who helped paint, clean and set up the store.

He said: “It was an absolute pleasure helping to transform the empty unit into a new home for Level Trust.

“This is a wonderful charity and one that we are proud to support.”