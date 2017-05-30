Man charged with business robberies

A man had been charged in connection with a series of business robberies in Luton in recent weeks.

Bedfordshire Police launched an investigation after cash was stolen during robberies at Luton Hotel Residence in Chapel Street, Easy Jet Hotel in Guildford Street, William Hill Bookmakers in Kimpton Road and Tony’s Off Licence in Russell Street between Monday, May 15 and Friday, May 26.

Michael Matthews, 26, of no fixed address, was charged on Saturday, May 27, with four counts of robbery.

He has been remanded in custody pending a further court hearing.