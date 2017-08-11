Man ‘critically ill’ after plunge from Luton multi-storey car park

A man was flown to hospital by air ambulance in a “critical” condition after plunging from a multi-storey car park in Luton.

The man was seen falling from the NCP car park at Victoria Street at around 9.45am this morning.

An East of England Ambulance spokesman said: “We were called at 9.48am today to Victoria Street, Luton, to a report of a man who had fallen from height.

“Two rapid response vehicles, an ambulance crew and Magpas Air Ambulance were dispatched.

“They treated a man who was airlifted to Royal London Hospital in a critical condition.”

Chapel Street was closed while emergency services were in attendance but has since reopened.