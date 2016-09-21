Man seriously injured after he reportedly fell down a lift shaft in Luton

A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after he reportedly fell down a lift shaft in a building in King Street, Luton, last night.
A number of roads in the town centre were closed while emergency services dealt with the incident.
Police were called at about 6.30pm on Tuesday evening and other emergency services, including an air ambulance were also at the scene.
The closed roads were reopened at 8.30pm.
Almost Done!
Registering with Luton Today means you're ok with our terms and conditions.