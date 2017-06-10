Masons step in to help NOAH

A local charity that provides vital services to exceptionally vulnerable people in one of the most deprived areas of the country has been given support by Bedfordshire Freemasons.

NOAH Enterprise (New Opportunities And Horizons) operates an award winning welfare centre in Luton, which sees an average of 70 people a day, finds accommodation for the homeless, provides three hot meals, health services, including a GP and weekly dentistry, washing facilities and advice on topics such as immigration and finance.

The charity runs an outreach team, resettlement service, emergency winter shelter, a social enterprise, and the Academy training centre for its growing number of clients, which has doubled in number in the last 12 months.

The Masonic grant will fund a welfare support worker who will be working with more than 800 clients a year.

The worker will help clients address the underlying problems in their lives, develop individual support plans to help find accommodation, manage money and deal with physical and mental health needs, including addiction.

Jim O’Connor, chief executive of NOAH, said: “We are very grateful to Bedfordshire Freemasons for their generous grant which will help us to help hundreds of the most vulnerable people in the county.”

John Carter of Bedfordshire Freemasons said: “We are very pleased to be able to help NOAH.”