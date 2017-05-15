May Day queen leads the fun at Studham fair

An afternoon of fun in the sun is hopefully on the cards for the annual Studham May Fair on Saturday.

The annual event kicks off at 2pm on The Common with the crowning of the May Queen followed by Maypole dancing from pupils of Studham School.

This year’s May Queen in Louisa Toffis who will open the fair after her coronation. She will be crowned by the former May Queen Cara Field and her attendants will be Ellamay Sexton and Bella Allen.

The events then start with the fun dog show, where pooches will be competing for the titles prettiest girl, most handsome boy, most appealing eyes, waggiest tail, best rescue dog and top dog of the day.

There’s something for everyone at the fair, with stalls selling toys, books and DVDs, plants, gifts, cakes and tombola.

There will also be an appreciating animals stall, target ball, face painting, a lucky dip, strawberries and cream, a Pimms stall and roundabout fair rides,

At 4.15pm there will be the grand draw with a first prize of £100.

The fair is organised by the Friends of Studham Church who help raise funds for St Mary’s Church, which was first dedicated in 1219.

The Friends help contribute towards the costs of preservation of the fabric of the church and its surrounds, towards repairs, replacement of major items, and help with the maintenance costs of fixtures of special importance.

They are also on the lookout for volunteers for the May Fair Committee. The committee meets regularly throughout the year and is always on the lookout for new members as well as volunteers who, on the day of the May Fair, help on the Field.

To find out more contact Des Salmon at desstudham@btconnect.com