Motorists advised of road closures on Dunstable Road

Motorists are advised that highway improvement works will be carried out on Dunstable Road for eight weeks from Monday, July 3.

The work will be carried out between the junction of Cardiff Road and the Telford Way roundabout, the scheme will help improve traffic flow.

The works will consist of the relocation of the existing central reservation, be an extension of the right-turn priority lane leading to Cardiff Road junction and additional street parking in Inkerman Street.

There will also be a traffic signals upgrade at Cardiff Road junction, carriageway resurfacing and street lighting improvements.

Traffic in both directions will be reduced to a single lane for motorists on Dunstable Road in the works area. Inkerman Street, from Alma Link to Dunstable Road and Cardiff Road, from Adelaide Street to Dunstable Road will be closed to public for the duration of works.

Signed diversions will be in place.