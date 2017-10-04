New BBC One Mary Berry cooking show looking for Luton applicants!

Talented Luton home cooks are invited to apply for a new BBC TV series, in which Mary Berry and Claudia Winkleman will search for a culinary star.

Residents who think they have what it takes can apply to feature in BBC One’s ‘Britain’s Best Cook’, which will see 10 contestants compete across eight episodes, serving meals that reflect both modern and classic British home cooking.

The show is being created by KEO films (producers of River Cottage) who are keen to see what Luton has to offer.

A KEO spokeswoman, said: “We have heard the people of Luton and the surrounding areas have a big passion for food and that there is a growing community of foodies.

“We are looking for passionate and talented home cooks (non professionals) who love making delicious food for friends and family!”

For further details or to request an application form, email: cooking@keofilms.com or text 07474 578089.

Calls made to this number will be charged at the rate at which your service provider has applied to your account.