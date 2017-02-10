New housing development approved for High Town

Plans by a housing association to build 49 affordable new homes in High Town have been given the go-ahead this week.

Hightown Housing Association has been given planning permission by Luton Borough Council for its scheme to build 31 houses as well as 18 flats on a site in Charles Street.

The charitable organisation will start building work in the late summer.

Hightown aims to complete the development by the end of 2018, when it will offer 30 of the properties for affordable rent to local people and 19 for shared ownership.

Hightown development director George Edkins said: “We’re excited to be building a second development in Luton as we know many local people are finding it difficult to find an affordable home in their own area.

“We also want to play a part in the regeneration of Luton. We almost share our name with this part of Luton, so some might people say that it’s high time we built in High Town!”

The houses will be a mixture of two, three and four-bedroom properties, while the flats will have one or two bedrooms.

This development follows the new estate of 69 one-and-two bedroom affordable flats the housing association is building on the other side of Luton town centre on a redundant site in Castle Street – its first ever development in the town.

The Charles Street site, in the High Town area of Luton, is now occupied by two warehouses. Located off High Town Road, the developer stated the new homes will be “ideally situated” for work, shopping and transport.

Hightown’s shared ownership homes enable people to get their first foot on the property ladder by giving them the opportunity to buy a share in their new home and pay subsidised rent on the remaining share.

You can find out more about Hightown’s shared ownership properties at www.hightownha.org.uk/find-a-home.