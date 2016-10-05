Nisa Local’s coffee morning raises money for Macmillan Cancer Support

Nisa Local raised £160 for Macmillan Cancer Support on Friday when the Lewsey Farm store baked some cakes and offered hot drinks to customers as part of the charity’s World’s Biggest Coffee Morning.

The convenience store, holds the event every year to raise money for the charity that supports people diagnosed with cancer.

Scott Jell, manager of the St Dominic’s Square store, said: “Every year we hold the coffee morning for a great cause, we are pleased to have raised over £100 for the third year running.

“Thanks to all our staff and customers for supporting the event and helping to raise the money for Macmillan.”

For more information about the work Macmillan do, visit: www.macmillan.org.uk