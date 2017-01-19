Nursery gets a ‘good’ rating from Ofsted

Staff and children from Putteridge Community Nursery have been celebrating after it was awarded a ‘good’ rating by Ofsted.

The nursery, located in the grounds of Putteridge Primary School, was inspected by Ofsted before Christmas. It was given a ‘good’ overall rating with an ‘outstanding’ judgement for the area of the children’s Personal Development, Behaviour and Welfare.

The report stated that staff provide a highly stimulating environment where children show high levels of curiosity and concentrate extremely well. Inspectors noted that the children’s behaviour was excellent and they played together extremely well and developed effective friendships with their peers. It also says that parents are very happy with the excellent care the children receive from their key person at the nursery.

Nursery manager Jane Dixon said: “We feel this report reflects the continuing hard work of the staff, the commitment of the committee members and the wonderful children we have in our care.”