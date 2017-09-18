Paint a picture - with verse

Poets and those interested in poetry are invited to Luton’s annual Poetry Festival.

The event is being organised by Luton Poetry Society and takes place on September 30, from 2pm to 4pm, in the conference room at Luton Central Library.

People are invited to write a poem about their favourite piece of artwork and take both the poem and the artwork to the festival.

The Lord-Lieutenant for Bedfordshire Helen Nellis said: “It is through sharing in events like these, that we learn more about ourselves and other people in our fantastically vibrant communities.”

Luton Poet Laureate and founder of Luton Poetry Society Mary Emeji said: “The joy cannot be contained to think about poetry and artwork in one happy pair!”

Luton Poetry Society is an organisation of poets and poetry lovers who meet to read and discuss poetry.

Visit www.lutonpoetrysociety.com