Penrose walk and ‘tug of war’ for mental health awareness

Luton residents came out in force as they took part in a special walk to encourage support for Mental Health Awareness Week.

Energetic participants helped Luton Penrose, an organisation who provide support for people with mental health conditions, as they stepped up to the challenge and took part in their Walk and Talk event on Wednesday, May 10.

Luton Penrose representative, Dolores Kelly, said: “We had a great turnout of walkers, who included several of our service users, representatives from Bedfordshire Police, The Samaritans, ActiveLuton, Mind, and some of our volunteers, starting in Wardown Park and ending in the Roots Recovery Garden.

“After the walk we served lunch and people took part in arts and crafts activities, a tug of war, seed sowing and we even had ponies on sight for people to interact with.”

The Penrose Recovery Garden is located on a plot of land opposite Fountains Avenue, in Bide-a-While parkland, with the group meeting from 10am-4pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays, aiming to make friends and get back to nature.

Meanwhile, Luton Penrose have nine integrated support services across Luton, Bedford and Central Bedfordshire, with the emphasis on prevention, early intervention and integration for people at risk of losing their independence.

Their services range from floating support, to accommodation based services, to community engagement projects.

To contact Luton Penrose and find out more, call: 020 3668 9270.