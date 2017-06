Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was stabbed in the hand in Luton on Saturday night.

A Bedfordshire Police spokesman said: “We were called at 9.45pm on Saturday to reports that a man had been stabbed in the hand in Park Street.

“Fortunately his injuries were not believed to be serious. We are appealing for witnesses and would ask anyone with information to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 443 of 3 June.”