Councillors go on to Facebook

Luton Council wants to develop new ways for residents to communicate with their local Councillors and, following a public consultation, will be introducing new Ward-specific Facebook Pages from this month.

The consultation found that residents want to get involved and be kept informed through a wide range of different methods that suit them.

These include meetings, community events, newsletters, online, consultation and direct feedback.

Facebook pages are an ideal way of enabling Councillors to engage directly with their residents, in particular younger residents and those who are active online, but who may not choose to attend the traditional surgeries and meetings.

The Facebook pages will allow direct interaction with constituents, which is clearly in demand.

Residents have stated that they want the opportunity to influence decisions that shape and improve their neighbourhoods and they want their councillors to work as local leaders who can engage with them to get their views and keep them informed.

In addition, there will be Let’s Talk Ward Forums in local neighbourhoods for identifying key issues and agreeing local priorities, Member Led Ward Meetings from August 2017 (format, locations and dates to be decided locally by ward councillors) and Your Say, Your Way Participatory Budgeting Programme and Decision Days.

Combined with the improved online information, communication and social media opportunities, the intention is to vastly improve engagement and interest in having a say on issues that affect the town.

Cllr Aslam Khan, portfolio holder for Place and Infrastructure said: “This is a very exciting time for us.

“By introducing these Facebook pages, we can work more closely with local residents and partners.

“This is an excellent way to make better use of our resources, involve a wider range of people and make sure we are building safer, stronger and more cohesive communities”

Three Wards, Barnfield, Lewsey and Wigmore, will pilot from Monday 19 June, with all remaining wards going live on Monday 10 July.

>To find your local Ward on Facebook, log in and search for the name of your ward.