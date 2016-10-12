Popular Luton burger bar set to close

Luton The Mall’s branch of American chain Ed’s Easy Diner is set to close just over a year after opening in the town.

The 1950s-themed chain sells burgers, hot dogs, milkshakes, fries, breakfast and desserts and only opened in June last year.

The closure is one of 26 across the UK following a pre-packaged sale of the brand to Giraffe Concepts, owned by food industry tycoon Ranjit Boparan.

Last month the firm appointed KPMG to search for new investors.

Tom Crowley, managing director of giraffe Concepts Ltd, said: “Ed’s Easy Diner has been an integral part of the UK casual dining scene for the past four decades and we are very excited about the business joining the group and the opportunities ahead.”

giraffe Concepts Ltd is part of Boparan Restaurants Holdings which also owns and operates a collection of other successful dining brands including Harry Ramsdens, FishWorks and The Cinnamon Collection.

FULL LIST OF LOCATIONS OF 26 ED’S EASY DINER RESTAURANTS SET TO CLOSE:

Aberdeen Bon Accord

Banbury

Basildon Debenhams

Blackburn The Mall

Blackpool

Bridgend

Carlisle The Lanes

Chester Grosvenor Centre

Crawley County Mall

Derby

Doncaster Frenchgate

Edinburgh Fort Kinnaird

Inverness Eastgate

Islington

Leicester

Livingston The Centre

Luton The Mall

Manchester Debenhams

Plymouth Drake Circus

Reading

Redditch

Trocadero

Wandsworth

White City Debenhams

Woking

York Monks Cross