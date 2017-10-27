Prohibition order at Luton restaurant

A Luton restaurant was temporarily closed after a cockroach infestation.

Karahi Centre on Dunstable Road was closed following an inspection by Luton Borough Council on October 16.

During that inspection it was found that the premises had poor standards of cleaning, lacked proper prest controls and was infested by cockroaches.

Two days later, the council successfully gained a prohibition order at Luton Magistrates Court.

A council spokesman said: “The restaurant was formally closed using hygiene emergency prohibition powers due to cockroach activity. We have no option but to close a business when there is an imminent health risk due to pest activity. The business has now formally re opened and has a professional pest control monitoring and treatment programme in place.

“All food business operators in Luton must ensure their food premises remain pest free, and have professional planned preventative monitoring in place, that will quickly identify when a problem arises, enabling swift action to be taken.”