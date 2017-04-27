Proud moment for 95-year-old mum and bride

Saturday was a special day for Valerie Clarke as her 95-year-old mother proudly walked her down the aisle to her husband -to-be.

Valerie, of Stopsley, married William Wood at St Augustine’s Church in Luton on Saturday afternoon, and her mum, Emma Cootes, was by her side every step of the way.

William and Valerie on their wedding day. Photos by Brian Higgins Photography.

The 69-year-old widow recalls how this time round it was a lot more stressful planning the wedding.

She said: “This is the second time I’m getting married and I certainly don’t remember it being this stressful the first time, but then again my parents organised it back then.

“I lost my father 11 years ago and I wanted my mum to walk me down the aisle, I was so pleased she said she would.

“It is unusual to have your 95-year-old mum walk you down the aisle, it is certainly not something you see all the time but it was lovely and made the day extra special for me.”

Valerie met William last summer at the Luton and Dunstable Hospital, where she works in the chaplin’s office and he volunteers on the wards. She added: “The chaplin from the hospital actually married us because the church is without a vicar.

“The day was amazing and everything went really well, we had over hundred people in the church and mum was fantastic. We even had someone comment on Facebook about how beautiful the ceremony was.”

>> Photos by Brian Higgins Photography.