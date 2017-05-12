Pupils help Arriva with new campaign to cut air pollution

Pupils from Chantry Primary Academy have been helping Arriva spread the word that taking a bus can help cut air pollution.

Arriva visited the children to speak to them about the dangers of pollution and to ask for their help with the new campaign.

The pupils were asked to draw images to go along with Arriva’s messages about how buses play a major role in cutting air pollution.

Jamie Kelly, the school’s assistant headteacher, said: “This is a wonderful opportunity for our pupils to show off their creative sides, and what better way to do so than through spreading such an important environmental message!”

The best designs will be turned into posters and placed on buses.

Maq Alibhai, area managing director South at Arriva Midlands, said: “We were very impressed by the pupils at Chantry Primary Academy, who showed such enthusiasm and commitment towards helping us to spread our messages about reducing vehicle emissions in our towns and cities.

“We really hope that they enjoy taking part in the challenge we have set for them and, having seen how creative they are, we can’t wait to see the designs that they come up with.”