‘Reading can change your health and career!’

A former pupil from Cardinal Newman School is on a mission to get students in Luton reading.

Joseph Powell, 23, of High Town, wants to show teenagers that there is more on offer than the set reading books the National Curriculum requires them to study, and has set up a new website with alternative options.

His online site recommends other books that may excite pupils, with topics ranging from careers to wellbeing and philosophy.

Joseph said: “If the text you study in school doesn’t engage you, you think ‘I never want to touch a book again’!

“I don’t want to force people into reading, but let them find out what works for them.

“I had a difficult time at school. I had a stammer and also got suspended. But I met a support worker, Jordan Marquis, who got me into reading and writing. I read the work of Jim Rohn, who was a motivational speaker, which helped my confidence.”

Joseph will also be running reading workshops and talks in schools across Luton. Visit: www.learngrowdevelop.com.

You can also access a link to Joseph’s YouTube channel via his website.