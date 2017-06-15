Record breaking triple-jumper talks to pupils

Record breaking triple-jumper Nathan Fox visited Stopsley Community Primary School last week to talk with pupils about his daily life as an athlete and show them his gold medal that he won at the British Championships last year.

Nathan took part in a question and answer session with the children and then showed them some of the exercise drills he does to prepare for competitions.

Robyn Britten, Lead Teacher for Physical Education, said: “Nathan embodies our school’s ethos of a ‘Growth Mindset’ perfectly and has inspired our pupils to continue to work hard and believe that they can achieve great things- as long as they put the effort in.

“We wish Nathan the best of luck going forward and will be looking out for him in up and coming athletic events.

“We will also be using the drills in our PE lessons to make Team Stopsley even better!”