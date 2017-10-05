Rylands Heath celebrate Luton Marsicans gig and new single Stop the Rain

Luton indie-pop band, Rylands Heath, are celebrating the release of their new song, after a successful gig with popular Leeds band, Marsicans.

Rylands Heath, comprised of former Ashcroft High pupils, Jack Cowap and James Deacon, released their new song, Stop The Rain, on Wednesday (October 4), days after the lads rocked Edge Nightclub with indie bands Marsicans and Idle Frets on September 27.

Lead singer, Jack, said: “It was a massive gig for us to support Marsicans, as they’ve been a real inspiration since we first saw them a couple of years ago.

“The gig was also special as it was the first chance for us to play our new single; we feel like we’re finally forging a unique sound for ourselves.”

James said: “It’s been an amazing few months. We’ve played a few different festivals around the country and had gigs in London and back home in Luton. We can’t wait to start planning for next summer!”

Stop The Rain is available to stream and download from all major online music platforms, including Spotify and iTunes .