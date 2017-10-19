Scheme to make Luton a movie hot spot

Lights! Camera! Action! These could be the words on the street as Luton Borough Council seeks to offer up the town as an attractive location for film makers.

Luton on Film Ltd is the company the council plans to collaborate with to attract more film makers to shoot on council-owned land in the town.

At a meeting of the council’s executive on Monday, it was agreed to enter into a two-year trial arrangement with Luton on Film. The report to the executive committee revealed that Luton Borough Council made only £813 from location shooting last year.

It stated: “In April 2016, responsibility for filming on council-owned land and premises transferred from the economic development team to the communications team.

“Whilst the team is in a position to manage the current level of enquiries that the council receives, resourcing within the team does not permit the council to proactively promote the borough as a film destination.”

However, the council has received an approach from Luton on Film Ltd. The company has consulted with key players in the town such as Luton Hoo, Luton Culture, University of Bedfordshire and Luton Town Football Club who have agreed that if the council were to enter into an arrangement with Luton on Film Ltd, they would also use Luton on Film Limited as their exclusive agent.

Work undertaken would include networking within the film industry, producing a show reel to promote the borough and positive marketing to showcase Luton as a film destination.

The report notes: “At present, the annual income from filming on council-owned land and premises is lower than what it could potentially be if the council were to be in a position to proactively market Luton as a film destination.”

According to the council, £813 was received from filming in the last financial year from four productions. Income to date for this year stands at £512 from three productions, and it is not anticiated the council will make more than £1,000.

Recent approaches for filming have been for programmes where local residents acted as participants, with the shows profiling them in their home and surrounding area.