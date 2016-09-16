Schoolgirl gets her hair cut to donate it to the Little Princess Trust

A nine-year-old girl got 43cm cut off her hair so she could donate it to the Little Princess Trust.

Brooke Millea, of Houghton Regis, wanted to do something nice for other children who have lost their hair.

The hair Brooke donated to the Little Princess Trust

Her mum, Simone Millea, said: “Brooke wanted to get her hair cut so she could give it to the children who have no hair, those were her words and it was all her idea.

“She has been asking me for a while to get her hair cut, and we took her to Sadler Hair and Beauty in Luton to get it cut.

“She had 43cm cut off and wanted to donate it to the Little Princess Trust.

“She is proud of herself and is glad that her hair can be used for a wig for other children.

“I think it is a really nice, selfless thing for a child to do and I am very proud of her.”

The Little Princess Trust is a children’s cancer charity that provides real hair wigs for children in the UK and Ireland that have lost their own hair through cancer treatment.

The Trust relies on the efforts of community fundraisers and receives no formal funding.

For more information about the charity or to make a donation visit: www.littleprincesses.org.uk.