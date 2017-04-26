Shoppers help Nisa Local donate £250 to Neonatal Intensive Care Unit

Shoppers have helped Nisa Local in Lewsey Farm donate £250 to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at the Luton and Dunstable Hospital.

The convenience store donated the money to the unit from it’s Making A Difference Locally (MADL) fund.

MADL is a charity that was launched by Nisa to help independent retailers donate money to their communities.

The money is raised through the sale of Heritage and specific products by retailers in their stores, a proportion of the price goes into the fund.

The money donated to NICU will be used to buy equipment for the unit.

Scott Jell, store manager, said: “We asked our customers on the store’s Facebook page where they wanted to make a donation to and the most popular choice was the hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

“We are glad that the money has gone back into the local community and will really help to make a difference.”