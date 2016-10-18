Signposting values at Luton charity awards evening

Signposts Got Talent winner Danielle Saunders gave an emotional performance to end the homeless service provider’s third annual awards evening which took place at Futures House in Marsh Farm, Luton.

The event was attended by various VIP guests including Bedfordshire High Sheriff Charles Whitbread, Luton North MP Kelvin Hopkins and the mayors of Luton, Dunstable and Houghton Regis Cllrs Tahir Khan, Peter Hollick and Chris Slough respectively.

The theme was ‘Celebrating Signpost’s values – togetherness, innovate, inspire, respect and happiness.’

Cllr Slough presented an additional award to Signposts CEO Kevin Porter in recognition of the charity’s volunteers who have tirelessly supported local community events, many of which would not have taken place without their help.

