Signposts are good for runners

More than 150 volunteers led by local homeless charity Signposts helped to get the town moving at the Love Luton Half Marathon and 10k event.

Community groups from across the town rallied together to marshal the event on October 29, manning water stations, setting up road blocks, registering entrants and cheering on the runners.

Members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association, Chantry’s School, Arriva, Luton Borough Council’s volunteer scheme, The Zimbabwe Community Group, Luton Central Mosque, Keech Hospice, Penrose, Friends of Hightown, The Irish Forum, Greenhouse mentoring, Sea Cadets Luton, Signposts, Stopsley Baptist Church, Stopsley Striders, Tesco, The Rotary Club of Luton and the Luton Lions all donned hi-vis jackets and supported the event.

Signposts’ head of community, partnerships and innovation, Phyl Rainey, said: “We were absolutely thrilled that so many volunteers from all over the town came to support this fantastic event.

“Each year we more and more groups join this wonderful volunteer partnership. It was a great example of what can be achieved when different communities come together.”

Linsey Frostick, chair of Love Luton, said: “The 2017 Love Luton Half marathon and new 10k run were a great success. This event is only possible due to the help and support of a large number of organisations and people across the town, however, without Signposts, race day would just not be able to go ahead. The marshals do a fantastic job and we have received so many positive comments about how encouraging, friendly and hardworking they all were. We owe a massive thanks to Signposts and all the supporters, it is a great event for the town and we are delighted that we have Signposts supporting us.”