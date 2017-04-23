Star Wars Land not so far (far) away

It may legendarily exist in a galaxy far far away, but it could be that fans of Star Wars could soon visit the Unknown Regions.

Plans for a theme park based around the sci-fi episode series, are, it seems, under way, with creative types from Lucasfilm and Walt Disney Imagineering speaking about new galactic lands being created at Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resorts.

BB-8, the loyal droid from Star Wars: The Force Awakens, has already begun greeting guests at the Star Wars Launch Bay at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

But a mysterious destination somewhere on the Outer Rim could soon be the home to fans of the franchise - who will be able to mingle with bands of smugglers, rogue traders and adventurers traveling between the frontier and uncharted space.

To set the scene, the remote village was once a busy crossroads along the old sub-lightspeed trade routes, but its importance has been diminished by new routes - a hyperspace bypass if you will.

Which makes the location ideal for those who prefer less attention from the likes of the First Order.

And before you say “that is illogical”, yes, an influx of space tourists could upset this community of miscreants and misfits. Which should make for plenty of droid and lightsaber-based shenanigans.