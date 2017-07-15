Store’s £13,000 boost for children’s ward

A supermarket team has raised more than £13,000 for a hospital’s children’s ward.

Following a successful year working with Luton & Dunstable Children’s Ward’s, Sainsbury’s Bramingham Park has raised £13,338 for the charity.

The group was chosen by customers and colleagues in 2016 and received support from the store including fundraising and awareness raising.

Customers and colleagues took part in a range of activities to raise money including cake sales, awareness stands, tombolas, Christmas present donations and Mickey and Minnie Mouse visits.

Store manager Claire Fielder said: “We’ve really enjoyed working with Luton & Dunstable Children’s Ward’s over the past 12 months. Our customers and colleagues worked really hard to help raise vital funds for the charity.”

Fundraising manager at the hospital Sarah Amexheta added: “We are delighted with the support we have received from Sainsbury’s Bramingham.”

The supermarket will be supporting the children’s ward again this year after customers voted for it for a second time.