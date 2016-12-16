Students work with Luton Council on drug-driving prevention campaign

The University of Bedfordshire’s community radio station, Radio LaB, teamed up with Luton Council and Smart Safe to support a drug-driving prevention campaign.

The station produced a radio advert supporting the campaign that will be broadcast throughout the month.

Radio LaB student managers Kayleigh Saunders, Matthew Udall (pictured) and Steven Wells produced and voiced the advert.

Terry Lee, Radio LaB coordinator, said: “As a Community Radio station, Radio LaB is always proud to support local authorities and support services in getting their message out to young people and students in Luton.

“I’m so pleased with how our students have conducted themselves with this project.

“It’s been a fantastic opportunity for them to work on creating a serious, important message.”